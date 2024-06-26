"Not asked for division of votes as a constructive step," Jairam Ramesh on Lok Sabha Speaker election

After Om Birla was elected as the Speaker of the 18th Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh clarified that the opposition has not asked for division of votes as a constructive step from their end. The opposition which had fielded K Suresh as the Speaker candidate of the INDIA bloc did not press for a division vote as the motion moved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and seconded by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was adopted by the house through a voice vote.

After which the house echoed with 'Ayes' and 'Noes' and the pro-tem speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab declared Om Birla as the Speaker of the lower house. Speaking to ANI at the parliament premises Jairam Ramesh said, "...I am telling you formally, we didn't ask for division of votes...We didn't ask for it because we found it appropriate that there be a consensus on the first day, that there be an atmosphere of consensus on the first day. This was a constructive step from our end. We could have asked for division (of votes)."

This time the appointment of Speaker was interesting as the election was held for the first time in decades following no consensus between the ruling party and the Opposition. Traditionally, the Lok Sabha Speaker and Deputy Speaker are elected through consensus between the ruling party and the Opposition.

The contest between BJP's Om Birla, a three-time MP from Kota in Rajasthan, and Kodikunnil Suresh, an eight-term parliamentarian from Kerala's Mavelikara came after the NDA refused to accept the opposition INDIA bloc's demand that the Deputy Speaker's position be left for the Opposition in exchange for its support to the NDA nominee. The NDA, which commands 293 MPs in the 543-member Lok Sabha, was able to demonstrate its clear majority to ensure that Om Birla returns to the chair he held in the 17th Lok Sabha. The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha began on June 24 and will conclude on July 3.

The 264th Session of Rajya Sabha will commence on June 27 and conclude on July 3. On June 27, President Murmu is scheduled to address a joint sitting of both houses of Parliament. (ANI)

