Om Birla Re-elected as Lok Sabha Speaker Amid Opposition Showdown

NDA nominee Om Birla has been re-elected as the Speaker of the Lok Sabha for a second consecutive term. Despite opposition proposing its own candidate, Birla's election was confirmed by a voice vote. Prime Minister Modi and opposition leaders praised Birla's impartiality and balance in maintaining the House's decorum.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2024 16:03 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 16:03 IST
In a significant political development, NDA nominee Om Birla has been re-elected as the Speaker of the Lok Sabha for a second consecutive term, decided by a voice vote on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who moved the motion for Birla's election, appreciated his balanced approach in maintaining House decorum. Opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav congratulated him, emphasizing the importance of impartiality in his role.

Birla's re-election marks only the fifth instance where a Speaker has served beyond a single Lok Sabha tenure. His first day saw the House being adjourned amid protests by both opposition and BJP members, highlighting the contentious nature of his re-election. Moving forward, both sides expressed hopes of effective communication and cooperation in the House.

