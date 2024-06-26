Left Menu

Ruto Rejects Finance Bill Amid Violent Protests

President William Ruto of Kenya has refused to sign a new finance bill into law following violent protests and multiple fatalities. The government had intended to use the bill to generate revenue for debt repayment, but widespread discontent and economic hardship led to massive dissent.

PTI | Nairobi | Updated: 26-06-2024 19:44 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 19:44 IST
Ruto Rejects Finance Bill Amid Violent Protests
William Ruto
  • Country:
  • Kenya

Kenyan President William Ruto has announced that he will not sign into law a contentious finance bill just a day after protestors breached parliament, resulting in multiple fatalities.

The government had intended to raise funds through the bill to service national debt. However, millions of Kenyans, already grappling with economic difficulties, voiced strong opposition. The unrest on Tuesday was significant enough to necessitate military intervention, with Ruto subsequently labeling the demonstrators' actions as "treasonous."

This marked the most severe governmental crisis Kenya has seen in decades. President Ruto acknowledged the "widespread dissatisfaction" the bill had caused and insisted he has heard the people's concerns.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
3
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global
4
Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024