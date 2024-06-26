Ruto Rejects Finance Bill Amid Violent Protests
President William Ruto of Kenya has refused to sign a new finance bill into law following violent protests and multiple fatalities. The government had intended to use the bill to generate revenue for debt repayment, but widespread discontent and economic hardship led to massive dissent.
Kenyan President William Ruto has announced that he will not sign into law a contentious finance bill just a day after protestors breached parliament, resulting in multiple fatalities.
The government had intended to raise funds through the bill to service national debt. However, millions of Kenyans, already grappling with economic difficulties, voiced strong opposition. The unrest on Tuesday was significant enough to necessitate military intervention, with Ruto subsequently labeling the demonstrators' actions as "treasonous."
This marked the most severe governmental crisis Kenya has seen in decades. President Ruto acknowledged the "widespread dissatisfaction" the bill had caused and insisted he has heard the people's concerns.
