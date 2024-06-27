Bolivia on Edge: Dramatic Coup Attempt Against President Arce Thwarted

In a dramatic turn of events, armored vehicles forcibly breached the doors of Bolivia's government palace Wednesday, signaling a potential coup against President Luis Arce. Despite the escalating tension, Arce vowed to stand firm, announcing a new army commander who promptly ordered troops to stand down.

Footage broadcasted on Bolivian television captured the tense standoff where Arce, surrounded by ministers, addressed General Commander Juan José Zúñiga in the palace hallway. As bangs reverberated within the building, Arce asserted, 'I am your captain, and I order you to withdraw your soldiers.'

General Zúñiga, who witnessed the rebellion on the frontline, did not openly admit to spearheading the coup but conveyed the army's intention to 'restore democracy.' Meanwhile, supporters of Arce rallied in the central square, waving Bolivian flags in defiance of the military's actions.

As the crisis unfolded, the leadership of Bolivia's largest labor union declared an indefinite strike to defend the government. The coup attempt has been met with condemnation from regional leaders and international entities, including the Organization of American States.

