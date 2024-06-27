Left Menu

Bolivia on Edge: Dramatic Coup Attempt Against President Arce Thwarted

Armored vehicles stormed Bolivia's government palace in a coup attempt against President Luis Arce. Arce named new military commanders, who then ordered troops to stand down. The leadership of Bolivia's largest labor union condemned the coup attempt, and regional leaders expressed their outrage.

PTI | Lapaz | Updated: 27-06-2024 04:01 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 04:01 IST
Bolivia on Edge: Dramatic Coup Attempt Against President Arce Thwarted
Luis Arce

In a dramatic turn of events, armored vehicles forcibly breached the doors of Bolivia's government palace Wednesday, signaling a potential coup against President Luis Arce. Despite the escalating tension, Arce vowed to stand firm, announcing a new army commander who promptly ordered troops to stand down.

Footage broadcasted on Bolivian television captured the tense standoff where Arce, surrounded by ministers, addressed General Commander Juan José Zúñiga in the palace hallway. As bangs reverberated within the building, Arce asserted, 'I am your captain, and I order you to withdraw your soldiers.'

General Zúñiga, who witnessed the rebellion on the frontline, did not openly admit to spearheading the coup but conveyed the army's intention to 'restore democracy.' Meanwhile, supporters of Arce rallied in the central square, waving Bolivian flags in defiance of the military's actions.

As the crisis unfolded, the leadership of Bolivia's largest labor union declared an indefinite strike to defend the government. The coup attempt has been met with condemnation from regional leaders and international entities, including the Organization of American States.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
3
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global
4
Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024