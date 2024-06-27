Iran's Political Crossroads: Trump's Shadow Looms Over Presidential Election

In a gripping final presidential debate, Iran's candidates grappled with the aftermath of Donald Trump's hardline policies, which have reverberated through the nation's economy and politics. Iran's speaker of parliament, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, warned of dire economic consequences and heightened tensions if solutions aren't found.

Trump's 2018 exit from the Iran nuclear deal led to severe sanctions, exacerbating Iran's economic struggles and escalating regional instability. Tehran's role as a regional powerbroker is also under scrutiny amid ongoing conflicts and uranium enrichment near weapons-grade levels.

As Iran faces its election, the shadow of Trump's potential return to power looms large, promising either precarious negotiations or further conflicts. This pivotal moment underscores the deep-seated complexities in Iran-US relations.

