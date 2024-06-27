Left Menu

Tense Atmosphere in Nairobi Amid Protests Against Finance Bill

Heavy security was in place in Nairobi as protests against a controversial finance bill continued. Despite President William Ruto's promise to withdraw tax hikes, mistrust persists. Violent clashes led to 22 deaths. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called for restraint and human rights respect.

27-06-2024
Heavy security was deployed in Kenya's capital, Nairobi, on Thursday, ahead of planned protests against a controversial finance bill. The decision by President William Ruto not to sign the bill failed to quell the chaos that saw protesters storm and burn part of the parliament building.

Last week, protesters vowed to march to the State House on Thursday, citing mistrust in President Ruto, who had announced the withdrawal of tax hikes and proposed budget cuts. Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua urged the young protesters to call off their plans and engage in dialogue.

The unrest began online, driven by young people demanding that legislators reject the proposed tax hikes. This activism escalated into calls for President Ruto's resignation once the bill passed. On Tuesday, thousands of protesters stormed the parliament building, with at least 22 people reportedly killed as police opened fire. Activists remain divided on the approach to Thursday's protests, with some advocating for peaceful marches while others insist on marching to the State House.

Analyst Javas Bigambo highlighted that the discontent stems from a lack of trust in the president's ability to implement proposed austerity measures. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken commended President Ruto for steps taken to reduce tensions and urged security forces to exercise restraint and uphold human rights. Ruto, recognized by the US as a key partner in Africa, faced growing challenges as Kenya's designated major non-NATO ally in sub-Saharan Africa.

