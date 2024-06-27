Left Menu

Royal Ties: King Charles and Emperor Naruhito Wrap Up Historic Visit

Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla bid farewell to Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako following a three-day state visit. The visit highlighted military, business, and cultural ties between the countries. The Japanese royal couple visited various cultural and scientific landmarks in London, including the Temperate House at Royal Botanic Gardens.

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-06-2024 16:38 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 16:38 IST
Royal Ties: King Charles and Emperor Naruhito Wrap Up Historic Visit
King Charles
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla met Japan's Emperor Naruhito and his wife to say goodbye on Thursday, at the end of a three-day state visit which has included a carriage ride, state banquet and visits to cultural and scientific centres. The final meeting between the two royal couples took place at Buckingham Palace and comes towards the end of the 64-year-old emperor and Empress Masako's week long trip to Britain.

From the Palace, the Japanese pair were due to head to the Young V&A, a museum in east London which celebrates childhood and creativity, and currently has an exhibition called "Japan: Myths to Manga". The pair were set to round off the public part of their stay at Britain's famous Royal Botanic Gardens in Kew, west London, which is home to the world's largest collection of over 2.4 billion wild plant seeds including species from Japan.

There, they will tour the giant glass Temperate House, built in 1863 and home to thousands of different plants as well as see a display of Bronze Bonsai sculptures by British contemporary artist Marc Quinn. The two heads of state have been highlighting the military, business and cultural ties between Britain and Japan over the course of the visit, which has taken place in the run up to Britain's general election on July 4.

That has meant the emphasis has been on the royal family, and there has been no meeting at Downing Street between the emperor and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Naruhito was also due to privately visit St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on Thursday, to lay a wreath on the tomb of Queen Elizabeth.

He attended her funeral in 2022 and last week before his trip to London, he had spoken of his fondness for her and the kindness the British royals showed him when he came to Britain in the early 1980s to study. The Japanese couple both studied at Oxford and will visit their respective colleges on Friday, before heading home.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

 Global
3
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
4
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024