Rajya Sabha Privileges Panel Cautions 12 Opposition MPs, Revokes Sanjay Singh's Suspension
The Rajya Sabha Privileges Committee found 12 opposition MPs guilty of misconduct for disrupting proceedings and cautioned them against future misconduct. AAP MP Sanjay Singh's suspension was revoked after his unconditional apology was accepted, considering his suspension as sufficient punishment.
The Privileges Committee of the Rajya Sabha has held 12 opposition MPs, including AAP's Sanjay Singh, guilty of misconduct for disrupting House proceedings in August of last year. The committee cautioned the members to refrain from such behavior going forward.
In a detailed report presented on Thursday, the Privileges Committee declared AAP MP Sanjay Singh guilty of ignoring the Chairman's directions. Although Singh had tendered an unconditional apology, the committee emphasized that his suspension, enacted on July 24, 2023, constituted sufficient punishment, leading to their recommendation to revoke it.
Committee reports indicated that the temple of democracy was threatened by the MPs' misconduct, potentially damaging public trust and democratic integrity. Despite their apologies, the committee maintained that such actions could not be easily exonerated.
