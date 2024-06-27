FCC Cracks Down on AI-Generated Political Robocalls

The chair of the Federal Communications Commission asked the CEOs of AT&T, Verizon , Comcast and other cable and telecom carriers to detail efforts to crack down on fraudulent AI-generated political robocalls, the agency said Thursday.

Last month Steven Kramer, a Louisiana Democratic political consultant, was indicted over a fake robocall imitating U.S. President Joe Biden seeking to dissuade people from voting for him in New Hampshire's Democratic primary election. The FCC in May proposed to fine Kramer $6 million over the robocalls it said were using an AI-generated deepfake audio recording of Biden's cloned voice, saying its rules prohibit transmission of inaccurate caller ID information. Kramer has pleaded not guilty.

