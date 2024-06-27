Kerala Assembly Speaker Defends Rejection of UDF Motion in Controversial Case

Kerala Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer defended his decision on Thursday to reject the UDF opposition's motion to discuss the alleged state government's initiative to grant sentence remission to three convicts in the T P Chandrasekharan murder case. According to Shamseer, his decision was grounded on the facts and documents available at the time.

In a detailed statement, Shamseer responded to opposition leader V D Satheesan's objections, asserting that the government had not attempted to grant remission to any of the convicts. He emphasized that the inclusion of the three convicts' names was part of a broader move for sentence commutation during India's 75th independence anniversary celebrations, and a final decision would be made after thorough checks.

Shamseer criticized the opposition for disrupting the Assembly session and making public allegations instead of following established parliamentary practices for dispute resolution. He reaffirmed his commitment to conducting House proceedings with integrity and according to the rules.

