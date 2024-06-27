Opposition Rallies for CBI Probe into Kallakurichi Tragedy

The opposition AIADMK in Tamil Nadu, supported by various parties including Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), staged a hunger strike pressing for a CBI probe into the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy. The event, held at Rajarathinam Stadium in Egmore, witnessed a considerable turnout, with AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami leading the charge.

Prominent leaders, including DMDK chief Premalatha Vijayakanth and NTK's actor-politician Seeman, lent their support, highlighting a significant moment of political solidarity. The tragedy, which has so far claimed 63 lives, spurred calls for Chief Minister M K Stalin's resignation and castigations over the denial of opposition voices in the Assembly.

AIADMK critiqued the DMK government's response to the hooch deaths, with Palaniswami condemning the CB-CID probe as inadequate. Senior AIADMK members accused the state of not addressing law and order issues and failing to prevent illicit arrack sales, questioning the fairness of local investigations and pushing for central agency involvement.

