Political Tornado: AAP Boycotts, Emergency Sparks BJP-Congress Clash

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday labeled the Emergency era as the 'biggest and darkest chapter' in India's constitutional history, emphasizing the government's unwavering commitment to constitutional principles.

Adding political fuel to the fire, AAP MPs boycotted Murmu's address to Parliament in a show of dissent against party leader Arvind Kejriwal's arrest.

Simultaneously, the BJP and Congress engaged in heated exchanges over constitutional integrity, underlining the tension surrounding contemporary governance issues in India.

