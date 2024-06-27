Political Tornado: AAP Boycotts, Emergency Sparks BJP-Congress Clash
President Droupadi Murmu condemned the Emergency era as a dark chapter while stressing the government’s faith in the Constitution. AAP MPs boycotted her Parliament address protesting Arvind Kejriwal's arrest. The day also saw Congress and BJP trading barbs over constitutional respect and governance issues.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2024 21:37 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 21:37 IST
- Country:
- India
President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday labeled the Emergency era as the 'biggest and darkest chapter' in India's constitutional history, emphasizing the government's unwavering commitment to constitutional principles.
Adding political fuel to the fire, AAP MPs boycotted Murmu's address to Parliament in a show of dissent against party leader Arvind Kejriwal's arrest.
Simultaneously, the BJP and Congress engaged in heated exchanges over constitutional integrity, underlining the tension surrounding contemporary governance issues in India.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Senegal's Economy Shows Resilience in 2023 Amid Political Tensions and Inflation Challenges
Anies Baswedan Announces Bid for Jakarta Governor Amid Political Tensions
The Rise of the Coat Pocket Constitution: Rahul Gandhi's Campaign Catalyst
Thaksin Shinawatra Indicted for Defaming Monarchy Amid Political Tensions
Dollar Stands Firm Amid European Political Tensions