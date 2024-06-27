Left Menu

Political Tornado: AAP Boycotts, Emergency Sparks BJP-Congress Clash

President Droupadi Murmu condemned the Emergency era as a dark chapter while stressing the government’s faith in the Constitution. AAP MPs boycotted her Parliament address protesting Arvind Kejriwal's arrest. The day also saw Congress and BJP trading barbs over constitutional respect and governance issues.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2024 21:37 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 21:37 IST
President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday labeled the Emergency era as the 'biggest and darkest chapter' in India's constitutional history, emphasizing the government's unwavering commitment to constitutional principles.

Adding political fuel to the fire, AAP MPs boycotted Murmu's address to Parliament in a show of dissent against party leader Arvind Kejriwal's arrest.

Simultaneously, the BJP and Congress engaged in heated exchanges over constitutional integrity, underlining the tension surrounding contemporary governance issues in India.

