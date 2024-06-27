Left Menu

Bolivia's Political Turmoil: Coup Attempt Sparks Uncertainty Amid Support for President Arce

A failed coup attempt in Bolivia has intensified political turmoil in the nation. President Luis Arce gained temporary political support after the army mutinied and was swiftly neutralized. Allegations by the coup leader, Gen. Juan José Zúñiga, claiming Arce orchestrated the event for popularity, have caused further speculation and controversy.

27-06-2024
AI Generated Representative Image

Bolivians rallied outside President Luis Arce's palace Thursday, a day after a failed coup attempt that shook the South American nation. Demonstrators chanted pro-democracy slogans, giving the embattled leader a brief respite from the country's ongoing economic challenges.

On Wednesday, military forces, led by army chief Gen. Juan José Zúñiga, seized the capital's main square with armored vehicles and tear gas, briefly taking over the presidential palace. Zúñiga was arrested three hours later, and riot police quickly secured the perimeter. Arce condemned the coup and replaced Zúñiga with a new army commander, who ordered troops to retreat.

The incident has magnified tensions between Arce and ex-President Evo Morales, who aims for a political comeback in the 2025 elections. As economic woes persist, the failed coup provided temporary political support for Arce, though allegations that he orchestrated the event for personal gains continue to stir controversy.

