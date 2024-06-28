P V Narasimha Rao Honored on Birth Anniversary for Economic Reforms

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to former prime minister P V Narasimha Rao, widely hailed for introducing various economic reforms, on his birth anniversary.

In a heartfelt post on X, Modi said, ''He is remembered for his leadership and wisdom. It is our Government's honour that we conferred the Bharat Ratna on him earlier this year, recognizing his rich contribution to our nation.'' Born in 1921, Rao was a veteran Congress leader who took office in 1991 after the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi during the Lok Sabha election campaign.

The dismantling of the 'license-permit raj' and encouragement of private enterprise through numerous reforms are considered Rao's enduring legacy as prime minister.

