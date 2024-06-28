P V Narasimha Rao Honored on Birth Anniversary for Economic Reforms
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to former prime minister P V Narasimha Rao for his significant economic reforms on his birth anniversary. Rao, who initiated key reforms dismantling the 'license-permit raj,' was conferred the Bharat Ratna this year for his contributions to the nation.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to former prime minister P V Narasimha Rao, widely hailed for introducing various economic reforms, on his birth anniversary.
In a heartfelt post on X, Modi said, ''He is remembered for his leadership and wisdom. It is our Government's honour that we conferred the Bharat Ratna on him earlier this year, recognizing his rich contribution to our nation.'' Born in 1921, Rao was a veteran Congress leader who took office in 1991 after the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi during the Lok Sabha election campaign.
The dismantling of the 'license-permit raj' and encouragement of private enterprise through numerous reforms are considered Rao's enduring legacy as prime minister.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
"MVA will fight Maharashtra Assembly elections together": Congress leader Varsha Gaikwad
"Congress will form government in Haryana...": Congress leader Kumari Selja
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Set to Represent Wayanad: A New Chapter in Congress Leadership
People of Wayanad gave me support, energy to fight at very difficult time: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on vacating LS seat.
After Lok Sabha poll results, change of government imminent in Maharashtra: Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan.