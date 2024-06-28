"Whether one cannot say 'Jai Samvidhan' in Parliament," Priyanka Gandhi on LS Speaker chiding Hooda

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday attacked the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for chiding Congress MP Deepender Hooda and blamed that governing party members were not stopped from raising unparliamentary and unconstitutional slogans in the house. The reaction came after Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla chided Congress member Deepender Hooda over certain remarks as, after taking the oath as member of the House, Shashi Tharoor chanted 'Jai Hind, Jai Samvidhan'.

Hitting out at the Speaker on the issue, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra raised questions and asked whether one cannot say 'Jai Samvidhan' in Parliament. Taking it to a social media post on X, she wrote, "Can't 'Jai Samvidhaan' be chanted in the Indian Parliament? People in power were not stopped from raising unparliamentary and unconstitutional slogans in the Parliament, but objections were raised when an opposition MP chanted 'Jai Samvidhaan'. The anti-constitution sentiment that emerged during the elections has now taken a new form, which seeks to weaken our Constitution."

"The constitution by which the parliament functions, the constitution by which every member takes oath, the constitution by which every citizen gets protection of life and livelihood, will that same constitution be opposed now to suppress the voice of the opposition?" Earlier on Thursday, during the Lok Sabha session, when the Congress party raised slogans of 'Jai Samvidhan' after Tharoor's oath, Om Birla said, "He is already taking oath on the Constitution," on which Hooda (Congress MP) stated, "You should not have objected to this."

Reacting to Hooda's remarks, the Speaker asserted, "Don't give me any advice on what I should or should not object to." The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha began on June 24 and will conclude on July 3. The 264th Session of Rajya Sabha will commence on June 27 and conclude on July 3. (ANI)

