Fiery Exchange: Biden and Trump Clash in Heated Debate

Biden and Trump engaged in a heated debate, accusing each other of being liars and the worst president. Additionally, the White House press corps criticized CNN for limiting media access during the debate.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2024 10:18 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 10:18 IST
President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump clashed in a heated debate, each labeling the other as a liar and the worst president in history.

The confrontation highlighted the deep divide between the two political figures as they argued over various issues.

Meanwhile, the White House press corps criticized CNN for its restrictive media access during the event.

