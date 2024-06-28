Fiery Exchange: Biden and Trump Clash in Heated Debate
Biden and Trump engaged in a heated debate, accusing each other of being liars and the worst president. Additionally, the White House press corps criticized CNN for limiting media access during the debate.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2024 10:18 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 10:18 IST
- Country:
- India
President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump clashed in a heated debate, each labeling the other as a liar and the worst president in history.
The confrontation highlighted the deep divide between the two political figures as they argued over various issues.
Meanwhile, the White House press corps criticized CNN for its restrictive media access during the event.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
CNN rules for first US presidential debate: no props, muted microphones
US-India Strategic Partnership Forum hosts VII annual leadership summit with senior White House officials
White House: Qatar and Egypt plan talks with Hamas on Gaza ceasefire
White House's Sullivan says Russia's latest peace proposal is an 'absurd vision'
NSA Sullivan's trip will further deepen already strong US-India partnership: White House