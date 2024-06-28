Left Menu

Iranians Head to Polls Amidst Apathy and Regional Tensions

Iranians voted in a snap election following President Raisi's death, amidst widespread apathy and regional tensions. Voters chose between two hard-liners and a reformist candidate, Masoud Pezeshkian. With tensions high over the Israel-Hamas war and Iran's nuclear ambitions, low turnout was reported. A higher turnout could potentially favor Pezeshkian.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 28-06-2024 10:50 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 10:50 IST
Iranians Head to Polls Amidst Apathy and Regional Tensions
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Iranians headed to the polls on Friday in a snap election to replace the late President Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash last month. This poll occurs amid deep public apathy following years of economic hardship, mass protests, and regional tensions.

The electorate faced a choice between hard-line candidates and Masoud Pezeshkian, a relatively unknown politician linked to Iran's reformist movement. Women and advocates for radical change were again barred from the ballot, and the voting process lacked oversight from internationally recognized monitors. These elections take place as the Middle East grapples with escalated tensions, notably the Israel-Hamas war. In April, Iran carried out its first-ever direct attack on Israel regarding the Gaza conflict. Militia groups backed by Tehran, such as Hezbollah and the Houthi rebels, are actively engaged in the fighting.

Amidst this backdrop, Iran continues to enrich uranium close to weapons-grade, with sufficient stockpiles to build multiple nuclear arms if desired. The 85-year-old Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who cast one of the initial votes, retains ultimate control over state matters, although Iran's president can influence foreign policy.

Given historically low voter turnouts, the impact of the election on Iran's future direction remains uncertain. Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi confirmed that polling stations opened at 8 a.m. local time, with state television showing modest lines. Analysts perceive the race as a three-way contest between hard-liners Saeed Jalili and Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf and reformist Masoud Pezeshkian. Pezeshkian, advocating for renewed nuclear talks and improved Western relations, needs a higher turnout to gain traction.

More than 61 million Iranians over 18 are eligible to vote, though calls for a boycott, including one from imprisoned Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi, could impact turnout. To win, a candidate must secure over 50% of the vote; otherwise, a runoff will follow. This is the second-ever anticipated runoff since 2005 when Mahmoud Ahmadinejad defeated Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global
3
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global
4
South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Powering Sierra Leone: A New Dawn for Energy Access

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024