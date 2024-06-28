Iranians Head to Polls Amidst Apathy and Regional Tensions

Iranians headed to the polls on Friday in a snap election to replace the late President Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash last month. This poll occurs amid deep public apathy following years of economic hardship, mass protests, and regional tensions.

The electorate faced a choice between hard-line candidates and Masoud Pezeshkian, a relatively unknown politician linked to Iran's reformist movement. Women and advocates for radical change were again barred from the ballot, and the voting process lacked oversight from internationally recognized monitors. These elections take place as the Middle East grapples with escalated tensions, notably the Israel-Hamas war. In April, Iran carried out its first-ever direct attack on Israel regarding the Gaza conflict. Militia groups backed by Tehran, such as Hezbollah and the Houthi rebels, are actively engaged in the fighting.

Amidst this backdrop, Iran continues to enrich uranium close to weapons-grade, with sufficient stockpiles to build multiple nuclear arms if desired. The 85-year-old Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who cast one of the initial votes, retains ultimate control over state matters, although Iran's president can influence foreign policy.

Given historically low voter turnouts, the impact of the election on Iran's future direction remains uncertain. Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi confirmed that polling stations opened at 8 a.m. local time, with state television showing modest lines. Analysts perceive the race as a three-way contest between hard-liners Saeed Jalili and Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf and reformist Masoud Pezeshkian. Pezeshkian, advocating for renewed nuclear talks and improved Western relations, needs a higher turnout to gain traction.

More than 61 million Iranians over 18 are eligible to vote, though calls for a boycott, including one from imprisoned Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi, could impact turnout. To win, a candidate must secure over 50% of the vote; otherwise, a runoff will follow. This is the second-ever anticipated runoff since 2005 when Mahmoud Ahmadinejad defeated Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)