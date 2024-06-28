French Far-Right Party Gains Momentum Ahead of Parliamentary Elections
An opinion poll published in Les Echos indicates that the French far-right party, National Rally, could secure up to 37% of the popular vote in upcoming parliamentary elections. The New Popular Front leftwing alliance is projected to garner 28%, while Macron's centrist Together poll is expected to reach 20%.
An opinion poll published in paper Les Echos on Friday said French far-right party National Rally (NR) further rose in its forecast and may reach as much as 37% of the popular vote, two days before the first voting round in parliamentary elections. NR was up by 2% from the last publication of the poll compiled by OpinionWay a week ago, while Macron's centrist Together poll was seen reaching 20%, down by 2% from the last publication.
The New Popular Front leftwing alliance was seen reaching 28% of the vote, a level unchanged versus a week ago. The survey made no seat projections for France's next National Assembly, which due to the two-round majority voting system could differ significantly from the measured popular vote.
