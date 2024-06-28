Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Celebrates Hemant Soren's Bail

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee expressed her happiness over former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren getting bail in a money laundering case. Soren, a key tribal leader and JMM executive president, was arrested in January. Banerjee welcomed his return to public life after the court's decision.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-06-2024 13:17 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 13:17 IST
Mamata Banerjee Celebrates Hemant Soren's Bail
Hemant Soren
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday expressed her elation over the bail granted to former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren by the Jharkhand High Court in a money laundering case linked to a land scam.

Soren, a prominent tribal leader and the executive president of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), had resigned from his position due to the allegations but has now been granted bail. Banerjee, taking to social media platform X, conveyed her joy and optimism regarding Soren's immediate return to public activities.

"Hemant Soren, an important tribal leader and Chief Minister of Jharkhand, had to resign because of a case, but today he has received bail from the Hon'ble High Court! I am very happy with the great development and am sure that he will start his public activities immediately. Welcome back, Hemant, amidst us!" Banerjee posted. Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on January 31 and had been held in Birsa Munda jail in Ranchi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

 Global
3
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global
4
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024