Mamata Banerjee Celebrates Hemant Soren's Bail

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday expressed her elation over the bail granted to former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren by the Jharkhand High Court in a money laundering case linked to a land scam.

Soren, a prominent tribal leader and the executive president of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), had resigned from his position due to the allegations but has now been granted bail. Banerjee, taking to social media platform X, conveyed her joy and optimism regarding Soren's immediate return to public activities.

"Hemant Soren, an important tribal leader and Chief Minister of Jharkhand, had to resign because of a case, but today he has received bail from the Hon'ble High Court! I am very happy with the great development and am sure that he will start his public activities immediately. Welcome back, Hemant, amidst us!" Banerjee posted. Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on January 31 and had been held in Birsa Munda jail in Ranchi.

