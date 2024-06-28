Poland's Pledge: Bilateral Security Agreement with Ukraine Before NATO Summit
Poland's prime minister confirmed a high likelihood of signing a bilateral security agreement with Ukraine before the NATO summit in Washington. While emphasizing continued support for Ukraine, the prime minister assured that Poland's defense capabilities would remain uncompromised. The agreement is expected to be in place before the meeting with President Zelenskiy.
Poland will almost certainly sign a bilateral security agreement with Ukraine before July's NATO summit in Washington, the Polish prime minister said on Friday.
"I must, together with the defence minister, determine how we can continue to help Ukraine, but we cannot weaken Poland's defense capabilities," Donald Tusk told reporters. "There is a 99% chance that we will sign this agreement with President Zelenskiy (before the summit)."
