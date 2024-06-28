Poland's Pledge: Bilateral Security Agreement with Ukraine Before NATO Summit

Poland will almost certainly sign a bilateral security agreement with Ukraine before July's NATO summit in Washington, the Polish prime minister said on Friday.

"I must, together with the defence minister, determine how we can continue to help Ukraine, but we cannot weaken Poland's defense capabilities," Donald Tusk told reporters. "There is a 99% chance that we will sign this agreement with President Zelenskiy (before the summit)."

