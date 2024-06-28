Opposition Disruption in Rajya Sabha: A Historic 'Stain' Says Dhankhar

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday voiced his anguish over the unprecedented actions of Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, who entered the Well of the House during a protest. Dhankhar termed it a historic 'stain' on parliamentary tradition. The turmoil resulted in three adjournments due to relentless protests and sloganeering by opposition MPs.

This disruption began shortly after the morning session when Dhankhar announced he had not accepted 22 notices from opposition leaders to suspend the day's scheduled business for a discussion on NEET irregularities. BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi's speech, intended to thank the President for her address, was disrupted as opposition MPs continued their protest, further escalating the chaos.

The unprecedented act by Kharge and other opposition MPs caused Dhankhar to remark on the low ebb of Indian parliamentary tradition, calling the conduct ignoble and a cause of national shame. The House reassembled only to face similar scenes of disruption, ultimately leading to a final adjournment until 11 am Monday.

