Left Menu

Full Circle: Milind Deora's Return to Rajya Sabha with Shiv Sena's Support

Milind Deora, a newly elected Rajya Sabha member from Shiv Sena, reflected on life coming full circle as he recalls how Bal Thackeray helped his father, Murli Deora, become Mumbai's mayor 47 years ago. Deora, who recently switched from Congress to Shiv Sena, addressed various issues in his maiden Rajya Sabha speech.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2024 19:31 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 19:31 IST
Full Circle: Milind Deora's Return to Rajya Sabha with Shiv Sena's Support
Milind Deora
  • Country:
  • India

Milind Deora, a newly elected Rajya Sabha member from the Shiv Sena, reflected on life's cyclical nature as he recalled the support his father, Murli Deora, received from Bal Thackeray to become Mumbai's mayor 47 years ago.

At 47, Milind Deora has been ushered into the upper house with the endorsement of Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena President and Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Deora's recent switch from Congress to Shiv Sena marked the end of his family's 55-year affiliation with Congress. In his maiden Rajya Sabha speech, he paid tribute to his late father and highlighted various national and international concerns.

Deora addressed issues such as ant-incumbency, economic opportunities in manufacturing, rapid urbanization, and India's potential in the offshore wind energy sector. He underscored the need for aggressive interstate competition and skilling the female workforce to ensure India's growth. His insights added a nuanced layer to the ongoing discussion on the President's address.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

 Global
3
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global
4
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024