Full Circle: Milind Deora's Return to Rajya Sabha with Shiv Sena's Support
Milind Deora, a newly elected Rajya Sabha member from Shiv Sena, reflected on life coming full circle as he recalls how Bal Thackeray helped his father, Murli Deora, become Mumbai's mayor 47 years ago. Deora, who recently switched from Congress to Shiv Sena, addressed various issues in his maiden Rajya Sabha speech.
- Country:
- India
Milind Deora, a newly elected Rajya Sabha member from the Shiv Sena, reflected on life's cyclical nature as he recalled the support his father, Murli Deora, received from Bal Thackeray to become Mumbai's mayor 47 years ago.
At 47, Milind Deora has been ushered into the upper house with the endorsement of Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena President and Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Deora's recent switch from Congress to Shiv Sena marked the end of his family's 55-year affiliation with Congress. In his maiden Rajya Sabha speech, he paid tribute to his late father and highlighted various national and international concerns.
Deora addressed issues such as ant-incumbency, economic opportunities in manufacturing, rapid urbanization, and India's potential in the offshore wind energy sector. He underscored the need for aggressive interstate competition and skilling the female workforce to ensure India's growth. His insights added a nuanced layer to the ongoing discussion on the President's address.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Austria Sets Stage for Crucial Parliamentary Election in September Amid Far-Right Surge
Anger in country over NEET exam will 'reverberate inside Parliament': Cong slams govt
South Africa on the Brink: Parliament to Decide President Amid Political Deadlock
South African Parliament Set to Elect President Amid Coalition Tensions
Secretary to Parliament Outlines Preparations for Inaugural Sittings and Presidential Election