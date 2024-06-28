Full Circle: Milind Deora's Return to Rajya Sabha with Shiv Sena's Support

Milind Deora, a newly elected Rajya Sabha member from the Shiv Sena, reflected on life's cyclical nature as he recalled the support his father, Murli Deora, received from Bal Thackeray to become Mumbai's mayor 47 years ago.

At 47, Milind Deora has been ushered into the upper house with the endorsement of Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena President and Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Deora's recent switch from Congress to Shiv Sena marked the end of his family's 55-year affiliation with Congress. In his maiden Rajya Sabha speech, he paid tribute to his late father and highlighted various national and international concerns.

Deora addressed issues such as ant-incumbency, economic opportunities in manufacturing, rapid urbanization, and India's potential in the offshore wind energy sector. He underscored the need for aggressive interstate competition and skilling the female workforce to ensure India's growth. His insights added a nuanced layer to the ongoing discussion on the President's address.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)