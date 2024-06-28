Left Menu

BJP MLA Harish Poonja and 64 Others Summoned for Court Hearing

A special court in Bengaluru has summoned BJP MLA Harish Poonja and 64 others for obstructing police during protests against the arrest of Shashiraj Shetty. They must appear on July 10. Police have two cases against them: one for pressuring police to release Shetty, and another for a protest on May 20.

A special court for public representatives in Bengaluru has summoned BJP MLA Harish Poonja along with 64 other party members over allegations of obstructing police duties during protests against the arrest of Shashiraj Shetty, the BJP Belthangady Taluk Yuva Morcha taluk president.

Poonja and others have been mandated to appear before the court on July 10. The Beltangady police have registered two separate cases: the first involving summons for 28 individuals, and the second for 37. They are required to present themselves before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court for a formal inquiry.

The first case accuses MLA Poonja and other BJP workers of attempting to pressure the police to release Shetty, who was detained on charges of illegal quarrying. The second case pertains to a protest held on May 20 outside an administrative building opposing the FIR filed against Shetty. Following the filing of chargesheets by the Belthangady police, the court decided to issue summons, initiating judicial proceedings scheduled for July 10.

