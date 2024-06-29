Left Menu

Iran's Presidential Election: Reformist vs. Hard-Liner, Runoff Likely

Saturday's seesawing results in Iran's presidential election show a tight race between reformist Masoud Pezeshkian and hard-liner Saeed Jalili. Neither candidate secured more than 50% of votes, making a runoff likely. Economic turmoil and political tensions, both internally and regionally, dominate the election's context.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 29-06-2024 09:17 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, Saturday's early results in Iran's presidential election revealed a tight competition between reformist Masoud Pezeshkian and hard-liner Saeed Jalili. The lead oscillated between the two, pointing towards a high likelihood of a runoff vote to replace the late President Ebrahim Raisi.

The state-reported results showed Pezeshkian with 5.3 million votes, closely followed by Jalili with 4.8 million. Additional candidates included hard-line parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf at 1.6 million votes, and Shiite cleric Mostafa Pourmohammadi exceeding 95,000 votes.

The electoral landscape is defined by economic distress and geopolitical strife, yet crucially lacks international oversight. The significant regional and domestic implications of this election could shape Iran's future, specifically given the ongoing pressures from the Israel-Hamas conflict and Iran's contentious nuclear activities.

