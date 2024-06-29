"Will answer it after 4 pm that day," West Bengal Governor reacts to remarks of TMC's Kunal Ghosh

Reacting to the "untold story of hotel Taj Palace" and "3 pm" remarks of Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh, West Bengal Governor Ananda Bose on Friday said he would answer after the deadline given by the TMC leader. Responding to the remarks, the West Bengal Governor said, "I will answer it after 4:00 pm that day."

The standoff between the Governor and the state's ruling Trinamool over the oath ceremony of the two newly elected Trinamool MLAs, has triggered again after the remarks of Kunal Ghosh. Kunal Ghosh had said, "I would like to respectfully inform Governor CV Ananda Bose that if both our Trinamool Congress MLAs are not sworn in by 3 pm on Monday, then from Tuesday the untold story of the Taj Palace in Delhi will come up."

Meanwhile, West Bengal Legislative Assembly Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay said that he thinks Governor CV Ananda Bose will understand the situation and will come to the assembly soon for the oath ceremony of two newly elected MLAs. "I wrote a letter to the President of India and yesterday night I had a conversation with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar. Last time when Mamata Banerjee won in a by-election from the Bhawanipur assembly, Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar came to the assembly and an oath ceremony took place. I think this time also the same rule should be followed by the present Governor of West Bengal," Biman Bandyopadhyay said.

Earlier, two newly elected Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLAs, Reyat Hossain Sarkar, and Sayantika Banerjee, launched a sit-in protest in front of the BR Ambedkar statue at the premises of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly on Thursday after Governor CV Anand Bose declined to administer the oath or delegate the responsibility to the Speaker. Sayantika and Reyat won the assembly bye-elections from the Baranagar and Bhagwangola constituencies, respectively, the results of which were declared on June 5. TMC MLA Reyat Hossain Sarkar won from Bhagwangola in the recently concluded bye-election with 107,096 votes, while TMC MLA Sayantika Banerjee won from Baranagar with 69,251 votes.

Both the TMC MLAs failed to take oaths following a dispute over the venue of the swearing-in ceremony. (ANI)

