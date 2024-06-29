JD(U) Appoints Sanjay Jha as Working President Amid Calls for Bihar's Special Status

The JD(U) appointed its Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Jha as working president on Saturday. This strategic decision was taken during the national executive meeting, where the party reiterated its plea for special category status for Bihar.

The senior leader Neeraj Kumar added that the Centre could consider a special package as an alternative. The BJP ally also demanded stringent actions against exam paper leak culprits and called for a strong law to prevent such incidents in the future.

The appointment of Jha, who has a good rapport with BJP leadership and is the party's leader in the Rajya Sabha, is seen as a significant move. Party sources suggest Jha's role will help foster a friendly relationship between JD(U) and BJP, despite their history of turbulent ties.

Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar, Union ministers Lalan Singh and Ram Nath Thakur, and other senior leaders attended the meeting in Delhi.

