Left Menu

JD(U) Appoints Sanjay Jha as Working President Amid Calls for Bihar's Special Status

JD(U) named its Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Jha as working president. The decision, made at the party's national executive meeting, emphasized the demand for special category status for Bihar. The party also called for stringent actions against exam paper leak culprits and proposed a strong law for future prevention.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2024 14:14 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 14:14 IST
JD(U) Appoints Sanjay Jha as Working President Amid Calls for Bihar's Special Status
  • Country:
  • India

The JD(U) appointed its Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Jha as working president on Saturday. This strategic decision was taken during the national executive meeting, where the party reiterated its plea for special category status for Bihar.

The senior leader Neeraj Kumar added that the Centre could consider a special package as an alternative. The BJP ally also demanded stringent actions against exam paper leak culprits and called for a strong law to prevent such incidents in the future.

The appointment of Jha, who has a good rapport with BJP leadership and is the party's leader in the Rajya Sabha, is seen as a significant move. Party sources suggest Jha's role will help foster a friendly relationship between JD(U) and BJP, despite their history of turbulent ties.

Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar, Union ministers Lalan Singh and Ram Nath Thakur, and other senior leaders attended the meeting in Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

India
2
Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custody

Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custo...

 India
3
Fidelity Investments Offloads Rs 1,788 Crore Stake in HCL Technologies

Fidelity Investments Offloads Rs 1,788 Crore Stake in HCL Technologies

 India
4
EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitica...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Newborn Screening: A Key Strategy for Reducing Neonatal Mortality in India

Unlocking Indonesia's Economic Power: A Path to High-Income Status

Electrifying Serbia: The Path to a Cleaner, Greener Future

Sobering Realities: Addressing the Global Health Impact of Alcohol and Drugs

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024