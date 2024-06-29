Left Menu

Former Andhra Pradesh Congress President D Srinivas Passes Away at 76

D Srinivas, former Andhra Pradesh Congress president, died at 76. Srinivas was ill, according to family sources. He served as PCC president during the 2004 and 2009 elections and later joined the BRS Rajya Sabha. Condolences poured in from prominent political figures including Telangana CM and Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-06-2024 15:32 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 15:32 IST
Former Andhra Pradesh Congress President D Srinivas Passes Away at 76
D Srinivas
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad - D Srinivas, former Andhra Pradesh Congress president, passed away on Saturday, confirmed by his son and Nizamabad MP D Arvind. He was 76 and had been unwell for the past few days, as per family sources. Srinivas held the PCC president position during the 2004 and 2009 assembly and general elections, and also served as a minister in Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy's cabinet.

In 2016, he left the Congress to become a BRS Rajya Sabha member until 2022, eventually rejoining the Congress party. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, and various Telangana ministers and senior Congress leaders expressed their condolences.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu also expressed grief, highlighting that Srinivas upheld his values throughout his career as a minister and MP. 'I am anguished by the death of senior Telangana Congress leader and united state's (Andhra Pradesh) former PCC (Congress) president Dharmapuri Srinivas,' Naidu said on 'X'. Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy remembered Srinivas' close association with his late father YS Rajasekhar Reddy, calling it unforgettable. Tributes from several leaders across the southern state flowed in for Srinivas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

India
2
Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custody

Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custo...

 India
3
Fidelity Investments Offloads Rs 1,788 Crore Stake in HCL Technologies

Fidelity Investments Offloads Rs 1,788 Crore Stake in HCL Technologies

 India
4
EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitica...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Newborn Screening: A Key Strategy for Reducing Neonatal Mortality in India

Unlocking Indonesia's Economic Power: A Path to High-Income Status

Electrifying Serbia: The Path to a Cleaner, Greener Future

Sobering Realities: Addressing the Global Health Impact of Alcohol and Drugs

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024