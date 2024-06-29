Former Andhra Pradesh Congress President D Srinivas Passes Away at 76

Hyderabad - D Srinivas, former Andhra Pradesh Congress president, passed away on Saturday, confirmed by his son and Nizamabad MP D Arvind. He was 76 and had been unwell for the past few days, as per family sources. Srinivas held the PCC president position during the 2004 and 2009 assembly and general elections, and also served as a minister in Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy's cabinet.

In 2016, he left the Congress to become a BRS Rajya Sabha member until 2022, eventually rejoining the Congress party. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, and various Telangana ministers and senior Congress leaders expressed their condolences.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu also expressed grief, highlighting that Srinivas upheld his values throughout his career as a minister and MP. 'I am anguished by the death of senior Telangana Congress leader and united state's (Andhra Pradesh) former PCC (Congress) president Dharmapuri Srinivas,' Naidu said on 'X'. Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy remembered Srinivas' close association with his late father YS Rajasekhar Reddy, calling it unforgettable. Tributes from several leaders across the southern state flowed in for Srinivas.

