"Our leaders will meet PM Modiji... put forth their point strongly": JD(U) leader Ashok Chaudhary on special status for Bihar

Advocating special status for Bihar, Janata Dal-United (JDU) leader Ashok Chaudhary affirmed on Saturday that the party leaders, including Nitish Kumar, Sanjay Jha and Lallan Singh, along with others, would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and put forth their demand. "Special status and a special package for Bihar are our old demands, and they are still there. Our leaders, Lallan Singh, Sanjay Jha, who are here in Rajya Sabha and the party leaders in Lok Sabha, will meet the Prime Minister in the coming times and put forth their point strongly," Chaudhary said while speaking to reporters here in the national capital.

A National Executive meeting of JD(U), held here in the national capital, appointed party leader Sanjay Jha and Rajya Sabha MP as its working president. The key meeting also passed a resolution demanding special status for Bihar. Special status for Bihar has been a long pending demand of the Bihar leaders including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. They have cited the state's economic and social backwardness.

The JD(U) leaders also demanded strict action against those responsible for the alleged irregularities in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-UG exams 2024. The NEET (UG) 2024 Examination was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 5, 2024, at 4,750 centres in 571 cities, including 14 cities abroad, with over 23 lakh candidates appearing for the examination. An unprecedented 67 candidates achieved a perfect score of 720 out of 720 marks, which led to widespread protests in the country.

For the NEET-UG and UGC-NET exams, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on June 23 registered a criminal case over the alleged irregularities in the conduct of the examination by the NTA and formed special teams to probe the matter. Meanwhile, the National Executive meeting of JD(U) was attended by party chief and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Union Minister Lallan Singh, and Sanjay Jha among others. (ANI)

