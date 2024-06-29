Left Menu

Dharmendra Pradhan Asserts BJP's Confidence Ahead of Haryana Polls

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan expressed BJP's confidence in winning the Haryana assembly polls for a third consecutive term. He criticized Congress' lack of agenda and commended the BJP's governance. The extended state executive meeting in Panchkula focused on election strategies and received input from Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-06-2024 18:52 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 18:52 IST
Dharmendra Pradhan Asserts BJP's Confidence Ahead of Haryana Polls
Dharmendra Pradhan
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday strongly expressed the BJP's confidence in winning the Haryana assembly polls for the third consecutive term. He criticized the Congress for lacking a clear agenda for the people and insisted that the BJP would contest the elections independently.

Pradhan's remarks came after the initial session of the BJP state unit's extended executive meeting in Panchkula, where strategies for the upcoming assembly elections were discussed. The second session of the meeting featured an address by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Pradhan emphasized that the BJP has consistently retained the trust of the people in Haryana through previous elections and cited Haryana's significant role in India's economic aspirations. Attacking the Congress, Pradhan accused them of being obstructionist and confused, failing to serve as a constructive opposition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

India
2
Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custody

Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custo...

 India
3
Fidelity Investments Offloads Rs 1,788 Crore Stake in HCL Technologies

Fidelity Investments Offloads Rs 1,788 Crore Stake in HCL Technologies

 India
4
EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitica...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Surprising Impact of Australia’s Brief Carbon Tax: Lessons in Climate Policy

Inactivity Crisis: The Race to Meet Global Physical Activity Targets

Newborn Screening: A Key Strategy for Reducing Neonatal Mortality in India

Unlocking Indonesia's Economic Power: A Path to High-Income Status

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024