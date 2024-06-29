Dharmendra Pradhan Asserts BJP's Confidence Ahead of Haryana Polls
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan expressed BJP's confidence in winning the Haryana assembly polls for a third consecutive term. He criticized Congress' lack of agenda and commended the BJP's governance. The extended state executive meeting in Panchkula focused on election strategies and received input from Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday strongly expressed the BJP's confidence in winning the Haryana assembly polls for the third consecutive term. He criticized the Congress for lacking a clear agenda for the people and insisted that the BJP would contest the elections independently.
Pradhan's remarks came after the initial session of the BJP state unit's extended executive meeting in Panchkula, where strategies for the upcoming assembly elections were discussed. The second session of the meeting featured an address by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Pradhan emphasized that the BJP has consistently retained the trust of the people in Haryana through previous elections and cited Haryana's significant role in India's economic aspirations. Attacking the Congress, Pradhan accused them of being obstructionist and confused, failing to serve as a constructive opposition.
