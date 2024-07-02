Marine Le Pen's Triumph in Henin-Beaumont: A Decade of Strategy Pays Off

Henin-Beaumont, a former mining town and a cornerstone of Marine Le Pen's political strategy, saw her National Rally party's recent electoral success as expected by many locals. Promises of jobs and challenging the political elite have resonated both locally and nationally.

Le Pen established her presence in the northern town in the early 2000s, aiming to win over voters disillusioned by economic shifts and Socialist governance. This marked the beginning of her decade-long effort to reshape the anti-immigration National Rally into a broader, more palatable political force.

The town's economic hardships, typified by industrial shutdowns and high unemployment, created fertile ground for Le Pen's message. Despite France's relative prosperity, discontent in post-industrial areas fueled her support, reflecting broader national concerns over crime, purchasing power, and immigration.

