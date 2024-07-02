"Social justice will only be achieved when caste-based census is conducted": Nagina MP Chandrashekhar Azad

Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) MP from Nagina, Chandrashekhar Azad on Tuesday termed "Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas" of the BJP government a "hollow" slogan and said that social justice will only be achieved when a caste-based census will be conducted across the country, demanding the reinstatement of the old pension scheme. In his maiden speech as an MP in the Lok Sabha, Azad emphasized the atrocities that are being faced by the minorities, SC, ST, and OBC in the country.

"Social justice will only be achieved when a caste-based census is conducted. Along with this, the reservation for deprived groups should be increased based on their population. The President mentioned the development of urban and rural areas in her speech, but with 70 per cent of the population living in villages, we also need to think about how to improve their lives," he said. "In higher educational institutions, students from the Bahujan community are facing caste atrocities. Additionally, government employees who belong to SC, ST, OBC, and Muslim communities are facing caste and religious discrimination. Therefore, I demand the reinstatement of the old pension scheme," Azad added.

Further, the Nagina MP launched a scathing attack on the BJP and said that the party's slogan "Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas" is completely hollow. "The BJP gave slogans like "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas" during the elections, which is completely hollow because, in the last 10 years, the atrocities against SC, ST, OBC, Muslims, and other religious minorities have been observed which is completely wrong. The President's speech did not mention giving reservations to SC, ST, and OBC in the private sector, which is a topic of discussion because 98 per cent of the workforce is in the private sector and only 2 per cent in the government sector," Chandrashekhar Azad added.

He also mentioned that there was also no mention of increasing the wages of ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers, and Bahujan mothers, which needs to be considered. "The area I represent, Nagina, is very backward. No special economic package has been given there. There are no services, and the youth are migrating. China is continuously infiltrating our borders. Therefore, the Agniveer scheme should be abolished, and regular army recruitment should be resumed. Additionally, one of India's oldest regiments, the Chamar Regiment, should be reinstated," the Nagina MP asserted.

"The current Prime Minister has taken more loans than all the previous Prime Ministers combined. If a farmer goes to get his loan waived, he faces 'lathi charges', while the government has waived 15 lakh crore rupees of wealthy businessmen. Farmers should get a legal guarantee of MSP and their loans should be waived," he added further. (ANI)

