Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri Demands BJP Apology for Himachal Predicament

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri has demanded a public apology from BJP leaders for their failed attempt to topple the duly-elected Congress government in Himachal Pradesh. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Agnihotri asserted that the Congress government was stable and would complete its full term.

Agnihotri declared that the so-called 'Operation Lotus' had failed, thwarting former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur's alleged bid to seize power through the backdoor. He urged Thakur to disclose the identities of key leaders involved in the 'toppling game' and added that the Congress government, which secured 40 seats in the 2022 assembly polls, is poised to increase its tally to 41 through forthcoming by-elections.

Blaming the BJP for the disqualification of six Congress MLAs and the resultant assembly by-elections, Agnihotri revealed that the BJP, with only 25 MLAs, garnered support from 34 MLAs to win the Rajya Sabha polls. He accused both state and central BJP leaders of conspiring to dislodge the Congress government and criticized the Union government for financial harassment, citing a lack of special relief during the 2023 monsoon calamity and issues with the National Pension Scheme and GST compensation.

