Congress Slams Modi's Criticism Amid Tumse Na Ho Payega Debate
The Congress responded to Prime Minister Modi's Lok Sabha speech, where he criticized the party and mocked Rahul Gandhi. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge highlighted public discontent and accused Modi of undermining democratic values. Kharge emphasized Congress' legacy of sacrifice and dedication to nation-building, asserting the party's commitment to democracy and farmers.
In a forceful rebuttal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha address, the Congress on Tuesday criticized his remarks, specifically his mention of 'tumse na ho payega'. With 140 crore Indians allegedly condemning the government's performance, the Congress accused Modi of ignoring public sentiment.
Prime Minister Modi's speech included a sharp attack on Rahul Gandhi, whom he dismissed as possessing a 'childish mind'. Modi accused Gandhi of associating Hindus with violence and fabricating statements, while urging strict action against him to uphold parliamentary democracy.
Responding to this, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge strongly condemned Modi's past defamatory comments about farmers and the party, stressing Congress' historical contributions and commitment to democratic principles against what he termed as Modi's dictatorial tendencies.
