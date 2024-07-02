Left Menu

Congress Slams Modi's Criticism Amid Tumse Na Ho Payega Debate

The Congress responded to Prime Minister Modi's Lok Sabha speech, where he criticized the party and mocked Rahul Gandhi. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge highlighted public discontent and accused Modi of undermining democratic values. Kharge emphasized Congress' legacy of sacrifice and dedication to nation-building, asserting the party's commitment to democracy and farmers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2024 20:31 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 20:31 IST
Congress Slams Modi's Criticism Amid Tumse Na Ho Payega Debate
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a forceful rebuttal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha address, the Congress on Tuesday criticized his remarks, specifically his mention of 'tumse na ho payega'. With 140 crore Indians allegedly condemning the government's performance, the Congress accused Modi of ignoring public sentiment.

Prime Minister Modi's speech included a sharp attack on Rahul Gandhi, whom he dismissed as possessing a 'childish mind'. Modi accused Gandhi of associating Hindus with violence and fabricating statements, while urging strict action against him to uphold parliamentary democracy.

Responding to this, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge strongly condemned Modi's past defamatory comments about farmers and the party, stressing Congress' historical contributions and commitment to democratic principles against what he termed as Modi's dictatorial tendencies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

 Global
2
ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

 United Arab Emirates
3
Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

 China
4
Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Trade Revolution: Paving the Path Beyond Plastics

SIDQL: Transforming Motion Capture for Ultra-Low Latency and High Accuracy in the Metaverse

New Hope in the Fight Against Sleeping Sickness: WHO’s Updated Guidelines

Empowering Lagos Healthcare: Navigating Benefits and Barriers of mHealth Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024