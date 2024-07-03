Key Regional Parties Diverge in Modi Government’s Third Term

In the opening session of the Modi government's third term, two pivotal regional parties—Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP)—took divergent political paths. The BJD chose to align with the opposition in challenging the government, while the YSRCP distanced itself from such confrontations, displaying a supportive stance towards the Centre.

Both parties encountered significant losses in the recent Lok Sabha elections and ceded control in their respective states during concurrent Assembly elections. Despite this, the parties had previously supported the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on critical legislative issues in Parliament.

Remaining influential in the Rajya Sabha, where the BJP-led NDA lacks a majority, both BJD and YSRCP can decisively impact power balance through their stances on key issues.

On Wednesday, BJD's Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra led a walkout with opposition members during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply to the Motion of Thanks on the president's address, citing unmet demands for Odisha.

Conversely, YSRCP leader V Vijayasai Reddy criticized opposition protests during Modi's Lok Sabha address, defending the need for parliamentary decorum and the right of the PM to respond to MPs' queries.

