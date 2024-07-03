Left Menu

Key Regional Parties Diverge in Modi Government’s Third Term

In the Modi government's third term, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) followed distinct paths in Parliament. The BJD joined the opposition in targeting the treasury benches, while the YSRCP did not partake in protests, staying sympathetic to the Centre. Both parties had setbacks in recent elections.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2024 16:14 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 16:14 IST
Key Regional Parties Diverge in Modi Government’s Third Term
  • Country:
  • India

In the opening session of the Modi government's third term, two pivotal regional parties—Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP)—took divergent political paths. The BJD chose to align with the opposition in challenging the government, while the YSRCP distanced itself from such confrontations, displaying a supportive stance towards the Centre.

Both parties encountered significant losses in the recent Lok Sabha elections and ceded control in their respective states during concurrent Assembly elections. Despite this, the parties had previously supported the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on critical legislative issues in Parliament.

Remaining influential in the Rajya Sabha, where the BJP-led NDA lacks a majority, both BJD and YSRCP can decisively impact power balance through their stances on key issues.

On Wednesday, BJD's Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra led a walkout with opposition members during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply to the Motion of Thanks on the president's address, citing unmet demands for Odisha.

Conversely, YSRCP leader V Vijayasai Reddy criticized opposition protests during Modi's Lok Sabha address, defending the need for parliamentary decorum and the right of the PM to respond to MPs' queries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

 Global
2
Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

 Global
3
Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

 Global
4
Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024