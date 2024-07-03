Erdogan Proposes Peace Framework to End Ukraine-Russia Conflict
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan offered to help establish a peace basis to end the Ukraine-Russia war during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The discussions also covered the Gaza conflict and the Syrian situation, as stated by the Turkish presidency.
Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 03-07-2024 19:36 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 19:36 IST
- Country:
- Turkey
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told Russia's Vladimir Putin on Wednesday that Ankara could help establish a basis to end the Ukraine-Russia war and that a fair peace suiting both sides was possible, the Turkish presidency said.
They two leaders also discussed the war in Gaza and ways to end the conflict in Syria, the Turkish presidency said in a statement after Erdogan and Putin met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Kazakhstan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
