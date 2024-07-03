Jaishankar Discusses Global Hotspots with UN Chief

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, on Wednesday, engaged in a crucial dialogue with UN chief Antonio Guterres, touching upon global hotspots and their broader implications. The conversation also encompassed the much-needed reform of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

In addition to representing India at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's annual summit, Jaishankar conducted multiple bilateral meetings. Notably, he met Belarusian Foreign Minister Maksim Ryzhenkov and Tajikistan's Sirojiddin Muhriddin.

In a post on social media platform X, Jaishankar emphasized the significance of his discussion with Guterres. The conversation spanned preparations for the upcoming 'Summit of the Future' and explored prospects for a robust India-UN partnership.

Earlier engagements included bilateral meetings with counterparts from Tajikistan, Belarus, and Russia.

"Glad to meet Tajik FM Sirojiddin Muhriddin today in Astana. Took stock of our bilateral partnership and cooperation on multilateral forums," Jaishankar shared on X.

Welcoming Belarus to the SCO, Jaishankar noted the potential for future growth in bilateral relations with Foreign Minister Maksim Ryzhenkov. This meeting follows the India-Belarus Consular Dialogue held on June 28 in Minsk.

The SCO, now including Belarus, aims to enhance its influence as an economic and security bloc, with Kazakhstan hosting this year's summit as the chair of the grouping.

