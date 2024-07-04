Iran's Presidential Hopeful Faces Uphill Battle Amid Public Discontent

Masoud Pezeshkian, the 69-year-old reformist candidate in Iran's upcoming presidential runoff, is grappling with a disillusioned electorate. Following Mahsa Amini's death and subsequent nationwide protests, Pezeshkian criticized the regime's actions, attempting to present himself as an advocate for change within Iran's rigid political framework.

Facing widespread dissatisfaction over economic hardships and social restrictions, Pezeshkian called out the regime's behavior in a televised debate, arguing it alienated citizens. His opponent, hard-liner Saeed Jalili, gains support from other conservative figures, making the electoral landscape even more competitive.

Pezeshkian's campaign, backed by former Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, promotes softer foreign relations and less stringent social policies. However, with voter turnout at historic lows, the challenge lies in mobilizing a disenchanted populace.

