India and China Resolve to Ease Ladakh Border Tensions
India and China have pledged to expedite the resolution of remaining issues in eastern Ladakh and stabilize bilateral relations. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized the need to respect the Line of Actual Control and called for mutual respect, interest, and sensitivity to guide ties. Both nations agreed on increased diplomatic and military efforts to ensure peace in the border regions.
India and China have committed to intensifying efforts to resolve lingering issues in eastern Ladakh and rebuild their strained relations. In a high-level meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar conveyed to his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi that respecting the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is paramount.
Both leaders agreed that a full resolution of the remaining border issues is needed to stabilize and rebuild their bilateral ties. Jaishankar reiterated India's stance that mutual respect, mutual sensitivity, and mutual interest must form the foundation of their relationship.
Consequently, the two nations resolved to amplify diplomatic and military dialogues aimed at fostering peace in the border areas. This commitment comes amid a prolonged standoff that has severely affected Indo-China relations since May 2020.
