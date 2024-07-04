India and China Resolve to Ease Ladakh Border Tensions

India and China have committed to intensifying efforts to resolve lingering issues in eastern Ladakh and rebuild their strained relations. In a high-level meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar conveyed to his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi that respecting the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is paramount.

Both leaders agreed that a full resolution of the remaining border issues is needed to stabilize and rebuild their bilateral ties. Jaishankar reiterated India's stance that mutual respect, mutual sensitivity, and mutual interest must form the foundation of their relationship.

Consequently, the two nations resolved to amplify diplomatic and military dialogues aimed at fostering peace in the border areas. This commitment comes amid a prolonged standoff that has severely affected Indo-China relations since May 2020.

