Netanyahu Convenes Security Cabinet for Ceasefire Talks
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will convene a meeting of his security cabinet to discuss Hamas proposals for a possible ceasefire in Gaza. Prior to the cabinet meeting, Netanyahu will consult with his ceasefire negotiations team.
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 04-07-2024 12:44 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 12:44 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will on Thursday evening convene a meeting of his security cabinet to discuss proposals from Hamas about a possible ceasefire deal in Gaza, a source in Netanyahu's office said.
Before the cabinet meets, Netanyahu will have consultations with his ceasefire negotiations team, the source also said.
