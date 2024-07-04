Rahul Gandhi to Visit Hathras: Connecting with Tragedy Survivors
Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, will visit Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, where a tragic stampede during a religious congregation claimed 121 lives. K C Venugopal announced that Gandhi will meet affected people. An FIR has been lodged against the organizers for flouting conditions and hiding evidence.
- Country:
- India
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, is set to visit Hathras in Uttar Pradesh, where a devastating stampede during a religious congregation tragically claimed 121 lives, senior Congress leader K C Venugopal announced on Thursday.
Labeling the tragedy as an "unfortunate incident," Venugopal, who serves as the General Secretary (Organisation), mentioned that Gandhi aims to interact with the affected families and individuals during his visit. The Uttar Pradesh government has already declared a judicial probe into the Hathras tragedy.
Authorities have filed an FIR against the event organizers, accusing them of concealing evidence and violating conditions, as the congregation swelled to 2.5 lakh attendees, significantly overshooting the permitted capacity of 80,000.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Explosive Night: Fire at Chad Military Depot Triggers Devastating Blasts
Delhi: 1 killed in firing at food outlet in Rajouri Garden
Russian President Putin arrives in North Korea for his first visit in 24 years
Firing at Delhi food outlet: More than 10 rounds were fired, say police
PM Modi visits Varanasi for first time in his third term; releases PM-KISAN scheme instalment, witnesses Ganga aarti