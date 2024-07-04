Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi to Visit Hathras: Connecting with Tragedy Survivors

Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, will visit Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, where a tragic stampede during a religious congregation claimed 121 lives. K C Venugopal announced that Gandhi will meet affected people. An FIR has been lodged against the organizers for flouting conditions and hiding evidence.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 04-07-2024 14:23 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 14:23 IST

Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, is set to visit Hathras in Uttar Pradesh, where a devastating stampede during a religious congregation tragically claimed 121 lives, senior Congress leader K C Venugopal announced on Thursday.

Labeling the tragedy as an "unfortunate incident," Venugopal, who serves as the General Secretary (Organisation), mentioned that Gandhi aims to interact with the affected families and individuals during his visit. The Uttar Pradesh government has already declared a judicial probe into the Hathras tragedy.

Authorities have filed an FIR against the event organizers, accusing them of concealing evidence and violating conditions, as the congregation swelled to 2.5 lakh attendees, significantly overshooting the permitted capacity of 80,000.

