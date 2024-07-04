Left Menu

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Calls for Meaningful Engagement with Afghan Taliban at SCO Summit

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressed the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, urging member states to engage meaningfully with the Afghan Taliban government for regional peace and economic development. He emphasized Pakistan's strategic role in regional trade, backed the use of national currencies for economic stability, and proposed strengthening ties with Russia and Turkiye.

PTI | Astana | Updated: 04-07-2024 15:16 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 15:16 IST
Shehbaz Sharif

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has raised concerns about terrorism at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, urging member states to engage meaningfully with the Afghan Taliban government.

Speaking in Kazakhstan's capital, Astana, Sharif emphasized the need for peace in the region, describing it as crucial for economic development. 'Achieving lasting peace in Afghanistan is essential,' he stressed.

The Prime Minister also highlighted Pakistan's key role in regional trade, advocating the use of national currencies to mitigate global financial shocks. Additionally, Sharif called for renewed and expanded trade under a barter system with Russia and proposed strengthening economic cooperation with Turkiye and Azerbaijan.

