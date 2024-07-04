Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Calls for Meaningful Engagement with Afghan Taliban at SCO Summit

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has raised concerns about terrorism at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, urging member states to engage meaningfully with the Afghan Taliban government.

Speaking in Kazakhstan's capital, Astana, Sharif emphasized the need for peace in the region, describing it as crucial for economic development. 'Achieving lasting peace in Afghanistan is essential,' he stressed.

The Prime Minister also highlighted Pakistan's key role in regional trade, advocating the use of national currencies to mitigate global financial shocks. Additionally, Sharif called for renewed and expanded trade under a barter system with Russia and proposed strengthening economic cooperation with Turkiye and Azerbaijan.

