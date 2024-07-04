Left Menu

French Government Spokesperson Attacked During Campaign

Just days before a crucial legislative election, French government spokesperson Prisca Thevenot was attacked while campaigning near Paris. Thevenot was not injured, but her deputy and a party activist were hospitalized. Authorities are investigating the assault, with four individuals, including three minors, currently in custody.

Just days before a high-stakes legislative election, French government spokesperson Prisca Thevenot faced a violent attack on the campaign trail, officials confirmed on Thursday.

Thevenot, aligned with the Macron-led centrist alliance Ensemble, along with her deputy and a party activist, were putting up electoral posters near Paris on Wednesday night when they were targeted. Prime Minister Gabriel Attal disclosed the incident on the social media platform X.

Despite the assault, reports indicate Thevenot was unharmed and plans to continue her campaign efforts. However, her deputy and the activist sustained injuries and were admitted to a hospital. The severity of their injuries remains undisclosed.

The prosecutor's office announced an investigation into the assault with a weapon against a public official but did not shed light on the attackers' motivations.

Four individuals, three of them minors, are currently in custody as part of the ongoing investigation, prosecutors stated.

