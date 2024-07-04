Hemant Soren Sworn In: Jharkhand's New Leadership Amid Controversy
Hemant Soren, the executive president of JMM, took oath as the 13th chief minister of Jharkhand on Thursday. The ceremony was conducted by Governor C P Radhakrishnan at the Raj Bhavan, attended by key political figures. Soren recently got bail in a money laundering case related to an alleged land scam.
- Country:
- India
On Thursday, Hemant Soren, the executive president of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), was sworn in as the 13th chief minister of Jharkhand. The oath was administered by Governor C P Radhakrishnan at the Raj Bhavan.
The event saw the attendance of notable personalities, including his father and JMM supremo Shibu Soren, his mother Rupi Soren, wife Kalpana Soren, and senior leaders of the JMM-led alliance. The outgoing Chief Minister Chamapi Soren, who resigned just a day before, was also present.
Hemant Soren's return to the political forefront comes after the Jharkhand High Court granted him bail on June 28 in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam. He had earlier resigned from the chief ministerial post following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate on January 31.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
I am not secure with current Kolkata Police contingent deployed in Raj Bhavan: Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose to PTI.
Informed Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee that I am insecure with Kolkata Police in Raj Bhavan, but there was no action: Governor Bose.
ED Seizes Cash and Ammo in Major Jharkhand Land Scam Probe
Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Granted Bail in Land Scam Case
Jharkhand High Court grants bail to former CM Hemant Soren in money laundering case linked to land scam.