Hemant Soren Sworn In: Jharkhand's New Leadership Amid Controversy

Hemant Soren, the executive president of JMM, took oath as the 13th chief minister of Jharkhand on Thursday. The ceremony was conducted by Governor C P Radhakrishnan at the Raj Bhavan, attended by key political figures. Soren recently got bail in a money laundering case related to an alleged land scam.

Updated: 04-07-2024 17:05 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 17:05 IST
Hemant Soren
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Hemant Soren, the executive president of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), was sworn in as the 13th chief minister of Jharkhand. The oath was administered by Governor C P Radhakrishnan at the Raj Bhavan.

The event saw the attendance of notable personalities, including his father and JMM supremo Shibu Soren, his mother Rupi Soren, wife Kalpana Soren, and senior leaders of the JMM-led alliance. The outgoing Chief Minister Chamapi Soren, who resigned just a day before, was also present.

Hemant Soren's return to the political forefront comes after the Jharkhand High Court granted him bail on June 28 in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam. He had earlier resigned from the chief ministerial post following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate on January 31.

