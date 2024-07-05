Left Menu

Labour's Historic Victory: Keir Starmer Takes Charge

Labour achieved a monumental win in Britain's parliamentary election, ending 14 years of Conservative rule. Keir Starmer is now the Prime Minister with a strong majority in the House of Commons. The Conservatives, led by Rishi Sunak who resigned after the loss, faced their worst defeat since 1834.

  • United Kingdom

Labour secured a historic victory in Britain's parliamentary election, bringing an end to 14 years of Conservative governance and paving the way for Keir Starmer to become the Prime Minister.

With 648 of the 650 seats declared, Labour claimed 412 seats with a 33.7% vote share. The Conservatives, faced with their steepest defeat since the party's inception in 1834, secured only 121 seats and a 23.7% vote share. The Liberal Democrats, Scottish National Party, and other smaller parties divided the remaining seats.

The voter turnout was notably low at 60%, marking the lowest since 2001. Following the landslide loss, Rishi Sunak resigned as Prime Minister and announced his departure as the Conservative Party leader once a successor is chosen.

