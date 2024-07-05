Mother Demands Release of Jailed Sikh Preacher Amritpal Singh After Taking Parliamentary Oath

Amritpal Singh, a radical Sikh preacher incarcerated under the National Security Act, has been sworn in as a member of Parliament, sparking his mother's public plea for his immediate release. She vehemently denied allegations of her son's ties to Khalistani separatism.

Celebrations erupted in Singh's native village, Jallupur Khera, and his parliamentary constituency, Khadoor Sahib, with residents distributing sweets following the oath-taking ceremony.

Singh and Kashmiri leader Sheikh Abdul Rashid, both granted parole for the event, were sworn in amid tight security. Singh remains imprisoned in Assam's Dibrugarh district, and his mother insists he is innocent and focused on addressing local issues such as drug abuse and the release of 'Bandi Singhs.'