Left Menu

Labour Triumphs: Keir Starmer Becomes Prime Minister in Historic Election Win

Labour secured a monumental victory in Britain's parliamentary election, ending 14 years of Conservative rule. Keir Starmer is set to become the Prime Minister. Labour won 412 seats, while the Conservatives had their worst result since 1834. Voter turnout was 60%, and several high-profile Conservatives lost their seats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2024 18:39 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 18:39 IST
Labour Triumphs: Keir Starmer Becomes Prime Minister in Historic Election Win
AI Generated Representative Image

Labour secured a monumental victory in Britain's parliamentary election, ending 14 years of often tumultuous Conservative rule. Keir Starmer is set to become the Prime Minister, leading Labour to its most significant win in decades.

With 648 out of 650 seats declared in Parliament's House of Commons, Labour clinched 412 seats, claiming a 33.7% vote share. In stark contrast, Rishi Sunak's Conservatives suffered their worst defeat since the party's inception in 1834, winning only 121 seats, representing a 23.7% vote share.

Voter turnout stood at 60%, marking the lowest since 2001. Notable losses included several senior Conservative ministers, such as defence minister Grant Shapps and former Prime Minister Liz Truss. Meanwhile, Reform UK's Nigel Farage finally secured a parliamentary seat after multiple failed attempts.

TRENDING

1
BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

 Global
2
Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

 Italy
3
Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

 India
4
Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024