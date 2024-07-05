Labour Triumphs: Keir Starmer Becomes Prime Minister in Historic Election Win
Labour secured a monumental victory in Britain's parliamentary election, ending 14 years of Conservative rule. Keir Starmer is set to become the Prime Minister. Labour won 412 seats, while the Conservatives had their worst result since 1834. Voter turnout was 60%, and several high-profile Conservatives lost their seats.
Labour secured a monumental victory in Britain's parliamentary election, ending 14 years of often tumultuous Conservative rule. Keir Starmer is set to become the Prime Minister, leading Labour to its most significant win in decades.
With 648 out of 650 seats declared in Parliament's House of Commons, Labour clinched 412 seats, claiming a 33.7% vote share. In stark contrast, Rishi Sunak's Conservatives suffered their worst defeat since the party's inception in 1834, winning only 121 seats, representing a 23.7% vote share.
Voter turnout stood at 60%, marking the lowest since 2001. Notable losses included several senior Conservative ministers, such as defence minister Grant Shapps and former Prime Minister Liz Truss. Meanwhile, Reform UK's Nigel Farage finally secured a parliamentary seat after multiple failed attempts.
