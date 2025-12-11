Left Menu

Kerala Local Body Elections: Voter Turnout Surges in Second Phase

The second phase of the Kerala local body elections saw more than 75% voter turnout across seven districts. The overall turnout for both phases was slightly lower than that of the 2020 polls. The elections are seen as a precursor to next year's state assembly elections.

The second phase of the Kerala local body elections on Thursday marked a significant turnout, exceeding 75% in seven districts. As per the State Election Commission (SEC), the voter turnout was 75.87%, a 5% increase from the first phase.

Despite the increased turnout, the combined turnout from both phases was 73.57%, falling short of the 75.97% registered in 2020. Wayanad district recorded the highest turnout with 78.07%.

Polling was held across 18,274 stations, with notable figures like Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan casting their votes. With an upcoming state assembly election, political leaders remain optimistic about their prospects, while the election's outcome could offer insights into public sentiment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

