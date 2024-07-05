CPI(M) Leader Criticizes Media for Alleged Misinformation

CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan on Friday criticized sections of the Kerala media for allegedly spreading misinformation to tarnish the Left party and its student body, the Students' Federation of India (SFI).

Govindan addressed the media amid numerous allegations from the opposition Congress against the SFI, stating that 35 activists of the outfit have lost their lives in the state so far since its formation.

'Irked by the effective functioning of the Left organization in the campuses, 35 comrades of SFI have been brutally killed by the right-wing forces, the KSU, and the Youth Congress till now. However, SFI has not committed any such thing ever,' the Left leader asserted.

He accused a section of the media of indulging in false propaganda against the SFI, portraying it as a violent organization.

'The media is yet to know about the violence (involving KSU leaders) that took place inside the Principal's room at Mattanur college recently. Are you (media) not writing editorials on that?' Govindan questioned.

'If someone from SFI is involved in any anti-social activity, we will not support them.' Govindan commented on KPCC president K Sudhakaran's earlier statements regarding the Dheeraj murder case accused.

Dheeraj, an SFI activist at Idukki engineering college, was allegedly murdered by KSU, Youth Congress activists in 2022.

'Congress leader Nikhil Paily is the prime accused. But the KPCC president had proudly proclaimed him and the other accused as his 'children'. The Congress gave the murder accused positions in the party and now the same party is preaching to us,' Govindan said.

Asked about SFI activists' provocative slogans, Govindan replied that the media does not have any issues with KPCC president Sudhakaran and leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan using expletives in public.

'You (media) don't have any issues with them (Congress leaders) using cuss words in public but have issues with the SFI raising slogans,' Govindan said.

The opposition Congress, the KSU, and even Governor Arif Mohammed Khan have been attacking the SFI with various accusations. Govindan attributed the fake news against the Left parties to an 'anti-communism mindset'.