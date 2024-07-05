Left Menu

Larry the Downing Street Cat: The Unchanging Heart of British Politics

Amid political upheaval in Britain, Larry the Downing Street cat remains a constant presence at Number 10 as he welcomes his sixth prime minister. Larry has been a resident since 2011, serving under various leaders. With Labour's Keir Starmer now in office, Larry may soon share the street with Starmer's cat, JoJo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 05-07-2024 19:57 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 19:57 IST
Larry the Downing Street Cat: The Unchanging Heart of British Politics
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Amidst a night of sweeping electoral changes in British politics, one thing remained unwavering on Friday morning: Larry the Downing Street cat. Bearing the official title Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office, the white and tabby feline was seen around the iconic black door of Number 10, a place he'll now share with his sixth prime minister.

Larry has resided in this bastion of British power since 2011. Adopted from the Battersea Dogs & Cats Home under Prime Minister David Cameron, Larry has become an unorthodox barometer of British political climate, serving under Theresa May, Boris Johnson, Liz Truss, and Rishi Sunak during a period rife with Conservative upheaval.

On Friday, Labour Party leader Keir Starmer moved into Number 10 following a landslide electoral victory. While Larry's presence remains undeterred, he may soon have company: Starmer's cat, JoJo, is expected to join him in residence.

Unbothered by the blustery and wet weather, Larry employed his typical strategy to gain entry to Number 10—waiting by the door until a kindly policeman opened it for him.

TRENDING

1
BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

 Global
2
Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

 Italy
3
Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

 India
4
Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024