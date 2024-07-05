Larry the Downing Street Cat: The Unchanging Heart of British Politics

Amidst a night of sweeping electoral changes in British politics, one thing remained unwavering on Friday morning: Larry the Downing Street cat. Bearing the official title Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office, the white and tabby feline was seen around the iconic black door of Number 10, a place he'll now share with his sixth prime minister.

Larry has resided in this bastion of British power since 2011. Adopted from the Battersea Dogs & Cats Home under Prime Minister David Cameron, Larry has become an unorthodox barometer of British political climate, serving under Theresa May, Boris Johnson, Liz Truss, and Rishi Sunak during a period rife with Conservative upheaval.

On Friday, Labour Party leader Keir Starmer moved into Number 10 following a landslide electoral victory. While Larry's presence remains undeterred, he may soon have company: Starmer's cat, JoJo, is expected to join him in residence.

Unbothered by the blustery and wet weather, Larry employed his typical strategy to gain entry to Number 10—waiting by the door until a kindly policeman opened it for him.