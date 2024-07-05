Labour Triumph: Starmer Ushered as UK's New Prime Minister

In a seismic political shift, Labour surged to a commanding victory in Britain's parliamentary election, concluding 14 years of often volatile Conservative governance. This landmark win propels Keir Starmer into 10 Downing Street as the new prime minister.

The official count with 648 out of 650 seats declared shows Labour securing an impressive 412 seats, capturing 33.7% of the vote share. The Conservative party's performance marked a historic low, with only 121 seats, their fewest since the party's inception in 1834.

Voter turnout stood at 60%, a figure strikingly low, echoing the turnout lows of 2001 and 1918. In the wake of the defeat, Rishi Sunak announced his resignation as both prime minister and Conservative Party leader, although he will remain a Member of Parliament. Nigel Farage, leader of the populist Reform UK, gained his first Westminster seat after seven previous attempts, highlighting the election's unexpected twists.